Man who claimed to be 'scared straight' cop pleads guilty

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man who authorities say handcuffed and assaulted students while claiming to be a police officer conducting "scared straight" programs has pleaded guilty.

Twenty-six-year-old Christopher Hendon, of Akron, pleaded guilty Thursday in a Summit County courtroom to numerous counts of kidnapping, abduction and impersonating a police officer.

Prosecutors say Hendon wore law enforcement gear including a badge, firearm and stun gun when he falsely told officials at two Akron-area schools in March and April that he was an officer for a program meant to frighten children into avoiding bad behavior.

Prosecutors say he showed up April 6 at the Summit County Juvenile Detention Facility with three handcuffed children but wasn't allowed inside.

Hendon's attorney wasn't immediately available for comment Thursday.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 7.

