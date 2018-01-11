Ohio lawmakers face mandatory sexual harassment training

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
AP Statehouse Correspondent
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - All Ohio state lawmakers must receive sexual harassment training following the sexual misconduct scandals that have swept the nation and forced resignations in both chambers of Ohio's state Legislature.
Senate President Larry Obhof, a Republican, imposed the requirement on all senators and staff members in October, after then-state Sen. Cliff Hite resigned amid allegations that the Republican legislator had spoken and acted inappropriately toward a female state worker.
GOP House Speaker Clifford Rosenberger informed representatives and staff of new mandatory sexual harassment training requirements Jan. 2. Republican Rep. Wes Goodman resigned in November after House leaders say he admitted to having a sexual encounter in his state office.
In the past, state lawmakers' primary sexual harassment training occurred during orientation. Long-time lawmakers might not have received it for years.
This story has been corrected to show that Goodman's encounter was sexual encounter, not second encounter.
