Police: Man breaks into jewelry store by cutting hole in roof, smashes window to exit

Montgomery police say a man broke into a jewelry store Thursday morning by cutting a hole in the roof.

The incident happened around 2:20 a.m. in Montgomery, Ohio. Police say the man appeared to be startled by the alarm and fled out of the business by smashing out a window.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Detective Steve Hoy at 513-985-1600 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.