City of Cincinnati, prior to snow storm: Try not to park on the street

The Department of Public Services is prepared and ready for the anticipated snowfall forecasted to begin Friday afternoon.

Weather forecasts indicate the potential for several inches of snow accumulation Friday evening into the overnight hours.

Crews will report to DPS at 7 a.m. on Friday and operate on 12-hour shifts throughout the duration of the winter event. DPS will have approximately 78 drivers on the road.

Given the timing of this event occurring at the beginning of the weekend, residents are also encouraged to consider utilizing off-street parking, which will aid in the City’s ability to clear residential streets as quickly as possible.

Residents are encouraged to avoid being on the road, when possible.

DPS has the following resources on hand for this winter event:

Approximately 25,500 tons of salt

Approximately 31,000 gallons of calcium chloride

Approximately 11,500 gallons of beet juice

Approximately 73,500 gallons of brine

81 pieces of equipment

Residents may report urgent matters and customer service requests to the City via 5916000.com or by utilizing the Fix it Cincy! mobile app.

