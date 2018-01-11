Injuries reported after crash involving stolen minivan in Green Twp

The crash happened at School Section Road and Homewood Avenue (FOX19 NOW)

Several medics were called to the scene of a crash involving a stolen minivan Thursday afternoon, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

The minivan collided with an SUV at School Section Road and Homewood Avenue in Green Township around 1:30 p.m.

The SUV ended up crashing into a structure near the intersection.

At least two people suffered critical injuries, Green Township Police said.

The cause of the crash is not known.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story.

