Eye injuries from air rifles up among children, report says

(CNN) - While eye injuries among children are declining overall, there is one hazard seeing a shocking increase.

The problem is skyrocketing among children, according to a new study in the Journal of Pediatrics.

The rate of U.S. children injuring their eyes with air guns rose nearly 170 percent between 1990 and 2012, the study found.

Air guns include BB, pellet and paintball guns.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends children use paintball-style protective eyewear glasses meeting certain safety standards.

Parental supervision is also key.

Experts say 89 percent of the injuries happened without an adult present.

The National Rifle Association published guidelines noting "air guns must be treated with the same respect and safety considerations given all guns."

