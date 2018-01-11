View FOX19 NOW closings and delays

Tap here to view FOX19 NOW's current list of closings and delays on a mobile device
Other resources:
Add your business, church or daycare to our closings and delays list
Already signed up for FOX19 NOW's closings? Enter your ID & Passcode here
The death toll from Tuesday's pre-dawn flash flood rose to 17 on Wednesday as more bodies were found.Full Story >
The death toll from Tuesday's pre-dawn flash flood rose to 17 on Wednesday as more bodies were found.Full Story >
Top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi says an immigration working group is just "five white guys.".Full Story >
Top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi says an immigration working group is just "five white guys.".Full Story >
The plan will probably face strong political opposition and even legal challenges over concerns people would lose coverage.Full Story >
The plan will probably face strong political opposition and even legal challenges over concerns people would lose coverage.Full Story >
Ford is telling owners of about 2,900 2006 Ranger pickup trucks not to drive them after discovering that a man was killed in a wreck involving an exploding Takata air bag inflator.Full Story >
Ford is telling owners of about 2,900 2006 Ranger pickup trucks not to drive them after discovering that a man was killed in a wreck involving an exploding Takata air bag inflator.Full Story >