Bengals sign new offensive line coach

Jeremy Rauch, Sports Anchor
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The Bengals have named Frank Pollack as their new offensive line coach.

Pollack spent the past three years as the OL coach with the Dallas Cowboys, who have enjoyed one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL.

