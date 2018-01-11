Bengals sign new offensive line coach

The Bengals have named Frank Pollack as their new offensive line coach.

Pollack spent the past three years as the OL coach with the Dallas Cowboys, who have enjoyed one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL.

NEWS: #Bengals sign Frank Pollack as offensive line coach.



Pollack comes to Cincinnati from the Dallas Cowboys, where he was offensive line coach from 2015-17 after being promoted from assistant offensive line coach (‘13-14). pic.twitter.com/fKKAAi7dXt — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 11, 2018

Prior to the Cowboys, Pollack spent one season with the Oakland Raiders as offensive line coach (2012) and five seasons with the Houston Texans as assistant offensive line coach (‘07-11). Pollack began his coaching career at his alma mater Northern Arizona (‘05-06). — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 11, 2018

