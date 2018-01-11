Judge says no proof Oxford taxi driver accused of sexual assault seen back in cab

A man accused in the sexual assaults of two Miami University students has been released from jail again.

Two students had accused Sherman Jackson II of assaulting them while he was working as a driver for Sherman's Safe Ride taxi service.

Jackson was out on bond when prosecutors say they received reports he was seen riding in the passenger seat of a taxi with another person driving, which would violate the terms of his release. He was sent back to jail.

However, Thursday in court, a judge said there was no proof of those claims. Jackson's bond was returned to $65,000 and he will be placed on electronic monitoring.

