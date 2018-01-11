More than 100 Macy's employees to lose jobs as result of downtown store closure

Macy's Fountain Place location, just blocks away from the retailer's national headquarters, will soon close its doors.

The Ohio Office of Workforce Development says 104 Macy's employees will have their jobs eliminated.

The store is expected to close sometime between March 18 and March 31.

A number of city leaders have referred to Macy's prime real estate right across from Fountain Square as the most important block in the city.

Macy's announced it would shutter 100 stores in August of 2016. A large number of those stores closed in 2017, but nearly 30 locations remained unnamed. Cincinnati's downtown location recently added its name to that list.

The department store has struggled in recent years as many consumers have shifted their shopping online to retail giant Amazon. While Macy's looks to regain their footing in the future, city leaders see this as a potential opportunity.

"It's a clean slate at the No. 1 location we have downtown -- 5th and Vine," said David Ginsburg, president and CEO of Downtown Cincinnati, Inc. "So this is a great opportunity for owners of that property and the city and all of the partners to kind of think what's going to be next there."

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.