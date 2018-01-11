Senate OK's proposal to change years to elect governors

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky voters would eventually choose their governors at the same time they vote for president under a proposed constitutional amendment that has cleared the state Senate.

If the proposal reaches the ballot and is ratified by voters this November, elections for statewide offices such as governor, attorney general and secretary of state would coincide with presidential elections starting in 2024.

Republican Sen. Chris McDaniel said Thursday the change would boost voter turnout for statewide elections and save money.

Democratic Sen. Ray Jones says the real motive is to give Republicans a bigger advantage in winning statewide elections. Kentucky has moved solidly toward the GOP in presidential races.

The measure passed the GOP-led Senate on a 24-11 vote, and it now goes to the House, where a similar bill has been introduced.

