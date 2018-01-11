Duke crews prepared to respond during first winter storm

With forecasts for possible heavy snow and freezing rain in the Tri-State, Duke Energy is preparing to respond to possible power outages in Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.

Heavy wet snow or freezing rain can cause outages due to the weight they create on tree limbs, which can break or sag onto power lines. Widespread outages usually do not occur until there is more than six inches of wet snow or a quarter-inch of ice accumulation. However, customers should be prepared anytime wintry weather is forecasted.

Power outages expected

Based on forecasts, widespread, multiple-day power outages are expected and customers should be prepared. In addition, weather and travel conditions may be hazardous and challenging, and could delay Duke Energy workers’ ability to fully assess storm damage and completely restore electric service.

With temperatures below freezing, Duke Energy said customers should make alternate arrangements as needed – especially families who have special medical needs or elderly members. We urge everyone to be prepared and stay safe – and encourage other family members, friends and neighbors to do the same.

Safety Reminders

We encourage customers to prepare by checking their supply of flashlights, batteries, bottled water, non-perishable foods, medicines, etc. Also, ensure a portable, battery-operated radio, TV or NOAA radio is on hand.

Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging. Consider all lines energized as well as trees or limbs in contact with lines. Please report downed power lines to Duke Energy and your local police department.

If a power line falls across a car that you’re in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.

If you are driving and encounter emergency responders or other roadside work crews, remember to MOVE OVER. It’s the law in Ohio and Kentucky, and a good practice for all drivers.

Reporting outages

Customers who experience an outage during the storm have choices on how to report it:

Text OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply)

Call the automated outage-reporting system at 800.543.5599

Report an outage or view current outages online

