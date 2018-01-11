School board member resigning over jerseys deemed offensive

CINCINNATI (AP) - A school board member whose son played on an Ohio youth basketball team that wore jerseys printed with names some deemed racist says he is resigning to be accountable for his son's involvement.
Kerry McKiernan told the Kings Local School District board meeting Tuesday that resigning from the board is "the right thing to do." He says the team didn't mean to hurt anyone.
Players on the non-school, recreational team from suburban Kings Mills wore jerseys labeled with names including "Knee Grow." The "Wet Dream Team" team was dismissed Monday from the Cincinnati Premier Youth Basketball League after a parent from the opposing team raised concerns.
The team isn't affiliated with the school district, but the players are district students.
The coach has declined to comment.
