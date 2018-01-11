Kentucky lawmakers cancel Friday session as storm approaches

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have canceled their session for Friday due to weather forecasts that the state could be hit by a mix of snow and ice.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for parts of the state for Friday, and warned of potential accumulations of ice and several inches of snow.
The decision by state Senate and House leaders to skip Friday's session allowed lawmakers to get home before the winter storm arrives. The decision was announced in each chamber on Thursday as lawmakers wrapped up their business for the day.
