Residents preparing for winter storm

Residents aren't wasting any time getting ready for the winter storm. Stores across the Tri-State are filled up with people buying supplies to make sure they don't get snowed in.

For many stores Thursday was more like the storm before the storm as customers made their way through the aisles to get their supplies.

"I got some salt, some driveway and I got some windshield washer fluid de-ice," said Jeff Lang. He has been watching the weather forecast for the past few days.

After hearing that our area could get several inches of snow he said he didn't want to take a chance of not being able to dig his way out.

"We got a shovel a 4-wheeler with a plow on it. We should be able to clear everything’s up pretty quick."

Some stores we talked to are running low on inventory after a mad rush of customers.

"A lot of people are coming in purchasing salt and shovels," said Anthony White, the Garden Supervisor at Home Depot. On Thursday night the Home Depot in Cold Spring is fully stocked, but they said that could change by Saturday.

It's not just the hardware stores that are busy, shoppers are also making sure their pantries are well stocked too.

"The stores are pretty crowded. All the aisles, checkout lanes are all open and they're all full," said Barbara Weyer, who was shopping at Kroger.

She made it out with a cart full of groceries just in case she has to stay in.

"I'm just not sure what to expect. Sometimes they want to be cautious and predict a lot or not a lot so I'm just not too sure. I want to make sure I have everything I need for my kids coming home from college and I'm all ready to go," Weyer said.

Lang said his family is looking forward to the snowfall.

"We like the snow. It it's going to be cold in might as well snow," he said.

His wife and son are hoping we get a lot of it tomorrow.

"She's going to lay low with the kids hopefully do some sled riding. He's been waiting," said Lang.

The Cincinnati area is expecting to get two to four inches of snow.

