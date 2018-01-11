Trump's remark causes concern immigration deal out of reach

The problem is, there is no indication that the F-52 fighter jet exists.

The problem is, there is no indication that the F-52 fighter jet exists.

The board of a condominium tower in New York City is asking a court to declare that it has the right to yank President Donald Trump's name off the building.

The board of a condominium tower in New York City is asking a court to declare that it has the right to yank President Donald Trump's name off the building.

Trump-branded condo tower sues for right to erase his name

Trump-branded condo tower sues for right to erase his name

Top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi says an immigration working group is just "five white guys.".

Top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi says an immigration working group is just "five white guys.".

The Latest: Trump renews push for wall in immigration deal

The Latest: Trump renews push for wall in immigration deal

The plan will probably face strong political opposition and even legal challenges over concerns people would lose coverage.

The plan will probably face strong political opposition and even legal challenges over concerns people would lose coverage.

Amid Trump's reported incendiary remarks, the clock is ticking on a potential government shutdown. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - Leaders on Capitol Hill are busy trying to strike a deal on immigration, just days before a potential government shutdown.

While there was some optimism a bipartisan deal was reached on protections for so-called "Dreamers," the White House said there's still no agreement.

A remark from President Trump has now possibly jeopardized the negotiations.

While a group of bipartisan senators pitched a compromise on immigration, a source briefed on the meeting said the president grew frustrated, asking lawmakers, "Why do we want all these people from s***hole countries coming here?"

He added the U.S. should bring in more people from countries like Norway.

"The President's comments damaged us greatly. It's now, I think, our responsibility to say that his comments don't represent America," said Sen. Ben Cardin, ranking member of the Foreign Relations Committee.



Rep. Mia Love, R-UT, herself a daughter of Haitian immigrants, issued a statement asking for the president to apologize for his "unkind, divisive and elitist" language.

Here is my statement on the President’s comments today: pic.twitter.com/EdtsFjc2zL — Rep. Mia Love (@RepMiaLove) January 11, 2018

The president ultimately rejected the immigration proposal that protected undocumented young people and increased border security

It's a dramatic setback as the clock is ticking.

The government is set to run out of funding on Jan. 19, and the uncertain future of these young immigrants is a major roadblock in negotiations.

The White House said it's optimistic an agreement can be reached.

Some believe the president's most recent comments may have made a deal nearly impossible.

"We saw a small window of opportunity that perhaps this could be resolved," said Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-NY, a member of the Foreign Relations Committee. "He goes ahead and makes these racist remarks, throwing fuel to the fire and making it very difficult for anybody to be able to reach an agreement with him."

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved. Raycom News Network contributed to this report.