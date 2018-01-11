Trump's remark causes concern immigration deal out of reach - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Trump's remark causes concern immigration deal out of reach

(CNN) - Leaders on Capitol Hill are busy trying to strike a deal on immigration, just days before a potential government shutdown. 

While there was some optimism a bipartisan deal was reached on protections for so-called "Dreamers," the White House said there's still no agreement.

A remark from President Trump has now possibly jeopardized the negotiations.

While a group of bipartisan senators pitched a compromise on immigration, a source briefed on the meeting said the president grew frustrated, asking lawmakers, "Why do we want all these people from s***hole countries coming here?"

He added the U.S. should bring in more people from countries like Norway.

"The President's comments damaged us greatly. It's now, I think, our responsibility to say that his comments don't represent America," said Sen. Ben Cardin, ranking member of the Foreign Relations Committee.
 
Rep. Mia Love, R-UT, herself a daughter of Haitian immigrants, issued a statement asking for the president to apologize for his "unkind, divisive and elitist" language.

The president ultimately rejected the immigration proposal that protected undocumented young people and increased border security 

It's a dramatic setback as the clock is ticking.  

The government is set to run out of funding on Jan. 19, and the uncertain future of these young immigrants is a major roadblock in negotiations.

The White House said it's optimistic an agreement can be reached. 

Some believe the president's most recent comments may have made a deal nearly impossible.

"We saw a small window of opportunity that perhaps this could be resolved," said Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-NY, a member of the Foreign Relations Committee. "He goes ahead and makes these racist remarks, throwing fuel to the fire and making it very difficult for anybody to be able to reach an agreement with him."

