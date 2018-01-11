Man killed in North Avondale shooting, suspect arrested

A man has been arrested for shooting and killing 35-year-old Jammal Miller on Dec. 11, 2017.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 800 block of Glenwood Avenue. They said they found a crime scene, but no victim.

Police said he was taken to University Hospital, where he died from his injuries on Dec. 14, 2017.

On Thursday, Jan. 11, police arrested Damarcus Lattimore on an open aggravated murder warrant for the death of Miller.

The investigation is ongoing.

