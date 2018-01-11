Man killed in North Avondale shooting, suspect arrested

Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday; 53 clubs will close with 10 others becoming fulfillment centers.Full Story >
Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday; 53 clubs will close with 10 others becoming fulfillment centers.Full Story >
Alabama's hospitals are being inundated by flu cases, officials are warning, and Gov. Kay Ivey has declared that a State Public Health Emergency now exists.Full Story >
Alabama's hospitals are being inundated by flu cases, officials are warning, and Gov. Kay Ivey has declared that a State Public Health Emergency now exists.Full Story >
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.Full Story >
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.Full Story >
Top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi says an immigration working group is just "five white guys.".Full Story >
Top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi says an immigration working group is just "five white guys.".Full Story >
The woman was wearing nothing but a hospital gown and socks and temperatures were in the 30s.Full Story >
The woman was wearing nothing but a hospital gown and socks and temperatures were in the 30s.Full Story >