Man accused of fatally shooting wife faces murder charge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man accused of fatally shooting his wife in the head on New Year's Eve is scheduled to be arraigned on murder and assault charges.
Sean Newman's arraignment is set for Friday in Columbus. Franklin County's prosecutor says Newman was indicted Wednesday on two counts each of murder and felonious assault.
Officers responding to the report of a shooting in the Columbus suburb of Groveport found Ashley Marie Newman wounded that night. She died at a hospital shortly after midnight. The 32-year-old Groveport man was later arrested after a traffic crash on Interstate 270.
Court records do not show an attorney for Newman.
