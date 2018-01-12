Trump's first medical check-up as president set for Friday

Trump's contemptuous description of an entire continent startled lawmakers in the meeting and immediately revived charges that the president is racist.Full Story >
Trump's contemptuous description of an entire continent startled lawmakers in the meeting and immediately revived charges that the president is racist.Full Story >
Amid Trump's reported incendiary remarks, the clock is ticking on a potential government shutdown.Full Story >
Amid Trump's reported incendiary remarks, the clock is ticking on a potential government shutdown.Full Story >
The problem is, there is no indication that the F-52 fighter jet exists.Full Story >
The problem is, there is no indication that the F-52 fighter jet exists.Full Story >
What has been a fairly routine exam for previous officeholders has taken on outsized importance in the age of Trump, given the tone of some of his tweets, comments attributed to some of his close advisers and Trump's recent slurring of words on national TV.Full Story >
What has been a fairly routine exam for previous officeholders has taken on outsized importance in the age of Trump, given the tone of some of his tweets, comments attributed to some of his close advisers and Trump's recent slurring of words on national TV.Full Story >
Democrats want urgent action to stave off deportation of some 800,000 immigrants currently protected by DACA, while Trump still wants his border wall, though he's toned down what that means.Full Story >
Democrats want urgent action to stave off deportation of some 800,000 immigrants currently protected by DACA, while Trump still wants his border wall, though he's toned down what that means.Full Story >
Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and MazdaFull Story >
Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and MazdaFull Story >
Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missingFull Story >
Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missingFull Story >
A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's packFull Story >
A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's packFull Story >
The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missingFull Story >
The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missingFull Story >
President Donald Trump says his administration is taking a look at the nation's libel lawsFull Story >
President Donald Trump says his administration is taking a look at the nation's libel lawsFull Story >
Popular reggae band Morgan Heritage adds Southern touch to their latest album, "Avrakedabra," which was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee and is nominated at the 60th Grammy Awards for best reggae albumFull Story >
Popular reggae band Morgan Heritage adds Southern touch to their latest album, "Avrakedabra," which was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee and is nominated at the 60th Grammy Awards for best reggae albumFull Story >
A storm that slammed a California coastal community is over. The search for victims is not. Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.Full Story >
A storm that slammed a California coastal community is over. The search for victims is not. Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.Full Story >
The founder of a firm that commissioned a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia says the author of the dossier took it to the FBI because of a concern about "whether a political candidate was being blackmailed."Full Story >
The founder of a firm that commissioned a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia says the author of the dossier took it to the FBI because of a concern about "whether a political candidate was being blackmailed."Full Story >
Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championshipFull Story >
Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championshipFull Story >
1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to AlabamaFull Story >
1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to AlabamaFull Story >