Parts of Kentucky under winter storm warning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Parts of Kentucky are under a winter storm warning.
The National Weather Service says the warning is in effect Friday for western and west-central portions of Kentucky.
The weather service says a coating of ice could accumulate, toppling trees and causing power outages. Road conditions are expected to be hazardous by Friday afternoon with up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) of snow possible by Friday night.
The forecast prompted Kentucky Senate and House leaders to call off Friday's legislative session.
Officials say Fort Campbell will be open for limited operations.
