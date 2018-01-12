Storm before the storm: Kroger shoppers stock up

Empty bread racks at the Union Kroger store (Provided by Randy Reeves Twitter account)

Call it the storm before the storm.

Area Kroger stores are very busy with shoppers stocking up on food and other items ahead of Friday's approaching winter storm.

It is recommended that people stock up on whatever they need for the next 24 to 48 hours so they do not have to get on the road during the storm.

Some hot items flying off the shelves: milk, eggs, bread, pasta and pasta sauce.

Here are some recommended items to have at home during a storm:

Batteries

Medicine

Water

Firewood

Safety Salt

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.