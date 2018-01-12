WATCH: Singing principal is back 'I got friends in snow places'

Everyone's favorite singing principal is back.

This time, Union Pointe Academy Principal Chad Caddell goes country to announce a snow day Friday at his Florence school.

The Stetson-clad educator croons the Garth Brooks classic "Friends in Low Places" in a new Facebook video released overnight:

"Well the forecast was clear. Snowmageddon was near. Go get your milk and your bread.

"The call just came in. Here we go again. I can't drag my sleepy rear out of bed. Blame it all on those kids. I swear they flipped their lids flushing ice cubes, pjs inside out.

"But their principal called, so let's all go have a ball. Hashtag this phrase I'm gonna share cause I got friends in snow places with their frozen toes and frozen faces

"On this snow day, go out and play!"

Earlier this week, the first year principal channeled his inner Mariah Carey by singing a snow day announcement to the diva's hit "Hero."

That Facebook video almost instantly went viral with 559,000 views and more than 6,000 shares.

WATCH: Singing principal announces snow day with Mariah Carey

