Pilot crash-lands in yard, unhurt but done with hobby flying

WADSWORTH, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a pilot flying solo to an Ohio airport lost power in his small aircraft and crash-landed in someone's backyard but escaped injury.

Retiree Roger Keene was preparing to land at Wadsworth Municipal Airport west of Akron around midday Thursday when his small, single-engine plane lost power. The Litchfield man clipped some treetops and landed in a Wadsworth resident's yard, coming to rest next to a pavilion.

No one was hurt.

Keene tells The Chronicle-Telegram in Elyria (eh-LEER'-ee-uh) that he took up flying as a hobby and that after the crash-landing experience, he's done with it.

Information from: The Chronicle-Telegram, http://www.chronicletelegram.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.