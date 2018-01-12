Pilot crash-lands in yard, unhurt but done with hobby flying

WADSWORTH, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a pilot flying solo to an Ohio airport lost power in his small aircraft and crash-landed in someone's backyard but escaped injury.
Retiree Roger Keene was preparing to land at Wadsworth Municipal Airport west of Akron around midday Thursday when his small, single-engine plane lost power. The Litchfield man clipped some treetops and landed in a Wadsworth resident's yard, coming to rest next to a pavilion.
No one was hurt.
Keene tells The Chronicle-Telegram in Elyria (eh-LEER'-ee-uh) that he took up flying as a hobby and that after the crash-landing experience, he's done with it.
Information from: The Chronicle-Telegram, http://www.chronicletelegram.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
