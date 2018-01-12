Police: Man shot in Evanston turns up at hospital

A 33-year-old man is expected to recover from an overnight shooting in Evanston, according to Cincinnati police.

The victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center by private vehicle about 2 a.m., police said.

A bullet grazed his forehead and he was shot once with a bullet that went through his hand, they said.

The incident remains under investigation but, so far, police said they have determined he was shot in the 1800 block of Dana Avenue.

No arrests were made, and no suspect information was released.

