Driver, 27, critically hurt in Downtown crash

A 27-year-old driver was critically hurt in a crash Downtown early Friday, Cincinnati police said.

Jordan Hill failed to control his 2007 Ford Fusion exiting southbound Interstate 71 onto the Third Stret ramp just after midnight, police said.

His vehicle hit a wall, causing life threatening injuries, according to police.

Hill was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

Excessive speed appears to be a factor in the crash, police said. It's not known if he was impaired.

The police department's traffic unit is investigating.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.