Dog that walked 20 miles to find family gets new home

SEMINOLE, OK (KOCO/CNN) – When a dog’s owners moved away and couldn’t keep her, she walked 20 miles away to find them – twice – because she missed them so much.

A 6-year-old Great Pyrenees mix named Cathleen lived with a loving family in Oklahoma until they moved into a new home where they couldn’t keep her.

Cathleen found a home, the Seminole Humane Society said in a Facebook post Friday.

"She will be going to Texas," the organization said.

Cathleen was living in a temporary house in a town about 20 miles away.

But Cathleen missed her family so much she walked back to their hometown looking for them – twice.

“Her heart wants to be with them but they cannot keep her. We have now stepped in to assist Cathleen on her next journey,” wrote the Seminole Animal Shelter on Facebook.

"She's very sweet, very calm and docile, friendly. She wants to be everyone's friend. She's a love bug. Give her a chance. She may seem shy at first but will open up to you definitely,” said animal control officer Lynzi Thompson.

