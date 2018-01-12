3 dead, including 2 children, in southern Illinois crash

METROPOLIS, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say three people are dead, including two young children, following a multi-vehicle crash in southern Illinois.
State police say 23-year-old Rachel E. Killian of Marion was on northbound U.S. highway 45 in Massac County on Thursday when she went off the right side of the road. Police say she overcorrected, swerving into oncoming traffic and colliding head-on with a car. An SUV hit that car.
Police say Killian and a 1-year-old in her car were pronounced dead at the scene. The Southern Illinoisan in Carbondale reports a 3-year-old in Killian's car later died. Other passengers in Killian's car were taken to a hospital in Paducah, Kentucky. The driver of the other car had serious injuries.
All lanes of U.S. 45 were closed for more than three hours afterward.
Information from: Southern Illinoisan, http://www.southernillinoisan.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The parents of a 2-year-old child who died in a Colerain Twp. apartment have been arrested and charged in his death.Full Story >
The parents of a 2-year-old child who died in a Colerain Twp. apartment have been arrested and charged in his death.Full Story >
The jury deliberated less than one hour and returned a guilty verdict.Full Story >
The jury deliberated less than one hour and returned a guilty verdict.Full Story >
As temperatures continue their dramatic fall and slip into the 20s, ice will be a concern on roads.Full Story >
As temperatures continue their dramatic fall and slip into the 20s, ice will be a concern on roads.Full Story >
A winter storm moving toward the Tri-State has potential to bring a major snowfall this weekend.Full Story >
A winter storm moving toward the Tri-State has potential to bring a major snowfall this weekend.Full Story >
Cities or counties will declare snow emergencies to indicate when a snow storm severely impacts road and parking conditions.Full Story >
Cities or counties will declare snow emergencies to indicate when a snow storm severely impacts road and parking conditions.Full Story >