Coach: Youth team's 'racist' jerseys referenced surnames

CINCINNATI (AP) - The coach of a teenage basketball team dismissed from a Cincinnati recreational league for wearing jerseys with racist names has questioned how the league handled the situation and says the monikers were variations of his players' surnames.
The team suggestively nicknamed the "Wet Dream Team" wore jerseys with labels that included "Knee Grow."
The Cincinnati Premier Youth Basketball League dismissed the team from suburban Kings Mills after an opponent raised concerns during the fourth week of games.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that coach Walt Gill said in emails to the league that no one previously complained. Gill requested a partial refund, saying he didn't understand why he got no chance to rectify the situation.
Gill previously apologized in a statement but hasn't responded to media requests for comment.
Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
