Another round of winter weather moves into the South

ATLANTA (AP) - A wintry blast coated parts of Kentucky and Tennessee with sleet and ice early Friday, forcing schools to close. Meanwhile, parts of Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama braced for another round of winter weather.
Winter conditions made for hazardous driving conditions in Tennessee and Kentucky. Forecasters predicted the storm would deliver a second punch later in the day with several inches of snow in some areas.
The winter storm prompted Kentucky House and Senate leaders to call off Friday's legislative session.
In central Louisiana Friday morning, forecasters said parts of the state could get slick as rain was expected to slowly transition to freezing rain or a sleet and snow mix.
In Mississippi, a light wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain was possible in the state's northern counties through early Friday afternoon.
