Dayton mayor ends bid for Ohio governor, endorses Cordray

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
AP Statehouse Correspondent
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Democrat Richard Cordray continued to consolidate support for his run for Ohio governor with another former rival abandoning her bid for the office and endorsing his ticket.
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley announced her decision to leave the race at a joint appearance Friday with Cordray, the former federal consumer protection chief.
Earlier this week, former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton left the race to become Cordray's running mate for lieutenant governor.
Whaley's departure leaves one woman among the remaining Democratic gubernatorial contenders. Former state lawmaker Connie Pillich, retiring Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O'Neill and state Sen. Joe Schiavoni (shuh-VOHN'-ee) are still in the race. Former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich (koo-SIH'-nich) is expected to launch a campaign next week.
Republicans Mike DeWine and Mary Taylor also are running.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
