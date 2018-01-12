Wax President Trump appears outside U.S. Embassy in London

Madame Tussauds said the decision to place a wax version of Donald Trump in front of the new U.S. Embassy was made after the president tweeted that he wouldn't be at its ceremonial opening next month. (Source: CNN)

LONDON (RNN/CNN) – So, President Donald Trump won’t be going to United Kingdom for the opening of the new U.S. Embassy there.

But that doesn't mean Londoners are missing out.

Madame Tussauds put a wax version of the commander in chief in front of the new $1 billion building.

Museum officials said the decision was made spontaneously after Trump tweeted late Thursday from the United States that he wouldn't be at the ceremonial opening next month.

Passersby loved it, taking selfies and getting a good chuckle out of the wax head of state.

Many expected Trump to make the trip after he told Prime Minister Theresa May he planned to visit in early 2018. The embassy opens to the public next week.

Trump tweeted that he doesn’t want to be associated with the new embassy because it is in an "off location" instead of the central London neighborhood that housed the old office.

Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for “peanuts,” only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars. Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

The new embassy location was selected more than a decade ago amid security concerns at the old site. The process to move the embassy began under President George W. Bush, but the deal was completed during the Obama administration.

London's mayor says the he thinks the real reason Trump canceled the trip was because he fears protesters would also show up.

Many Londoners have made it clear that Donald Trump is not welcome here while he is pursuing such a divisive agenda. It seems he’s finally got that message. pic.twitter.com/YD0ZHuWtr3 — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) January 12, 2018

