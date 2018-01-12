Leon Bridges to join Zac Brown Band Aug. 4 at GABP

Zac Brown Band’s eighth headlining North American Concert Tour kicks off June 8.

The 27-date tour, Down The Rabbit Hole Live: Zac Brown Band 2018, will make a stop in Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 4 at Great American Ball Park with special guest Leon Bridges.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. local time. The Zamily Fan Club pre-sales will begin Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. local time.

Cincinnati Reds Season Ticket Members will have the opportunity to purchase pre-sale tickets for the concert at Great American Ball Park.

For more information on tickets for the Cincinnati show, click or tap here.

Three-time GRAMMY-winning multi-platinum artists Zac Brown Band have had five consecutive albums reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and four consecutive albums debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Albums chart.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.