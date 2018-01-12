Authorities: Man bit off part of trooper's ear in struggle

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) - A pedestrian accused of biting off part of an Ohio trooper's ear after the officer confronted him has been jailed on an assault charge.

The State Highway Patrol says a trooper responding to a report of a man walking in the roadway approached Cornelius Carey on Thursday morning along a road near LaGrange, roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) southwest of Cleveland. The patrol says the 44-year-old Elyria (eh-LEER'-ee-uh) man became confrontational, hit the male trooper in the face and then bit him during the struggle before the officer was able to subdue and handcuff Carey.

Carey was held on bond of $1 million after his initial court appearance. A message seeking comment was left Friday for his appointed attorney, Douglas Merrill.

The trooper was treated at a hospital.

