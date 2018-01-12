Take the 2018 Polar Plunge for the Special Olympics and be freezin' for a reason

Register now for the 2018 Polar Plunge!

You’ll be “freezin’ for a reason” if you dare take the Polar Plunge in Bellevue this February.

On Saturday, Feb. 17, join FOX19 NOW’s Catherine Bodak as she hosts the 2018 Greater Cincinnati Polar Plunge to support Special Olympics athletes in Kentucky and Ohio.

FOX19 NOW and Q102 will host the event at Joe’s Crab Shack starting at 9 a.m.

The Plunge includes a fun, festive atmosphere with food and prizes. It works just like a walk-a-thon, but with one big twist.

“Plungers” still solicit donations to support their effort -- a BEAR minimum of $75 to take part, ($50 minimum for Junior Plungers, ages 6-18) -- but instead of walking, polar bears take a chilly dip into a pool that will be set up in the parking lot at Joe’s Crab Shack.

All donations go toward providing life-changing sports training and competition opportunities for Special Olympics participants.

Last year the event raised more than $160,000 to support Special Olympics athletes in the area.

Participants can check in early on Feb. 16 at Joe’s Crab Shack from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. “Plungers” can also check in on Feb. 17, starting at 9 a.m. right before the opening ceremonies start at 11 a.m.

You can sign up here: greatercincinnatiplunge.com.