Reds agree to terms with three key players (one of them is named Billy)

The Reds came to financial terms with three key players on Friday.

Starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani, center fielder Billy Hamilton, and relief pitcher Michael Lorenzen all agreed to one-year contracts, worth an undisclosed amount, before going to arbitration.

Second baseman Scooter Gennett and third baseman Eugenio Suarez are the Reds’ only unsigned arbitration-eligible players.

Pitchers and catchers report to spring training Feb. 13. The first full team workout is Feb. 19.

