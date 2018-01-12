Hello mom and dad: Baby waves on ultrasound

(RNN) – Hello from the womb.

Lucy Bearley and Stuart Barrett got a shock at a recent ultrasound appointment.

The expectant parents from Thatcham, England, about 55 miles west of London, were at the doctor’s office for their baby’s 28-week scan.

During a 4D ultrasound, the baby turns his head to face mom and dad. He then gives a little wave.

Now that’s a womb with a view.

The little one is due March 5, according to the description under the YouTube video.

