Hello mom and dad: Baby waves on ultrasound

(RNN) – Hello from the womb.
Lucy Bearley and Stuart Barrett got a shock at a recent ultrasound appointment.
The expectant parents from Thatcham, England, about 55 miles west of London, were at the doctor’s office for their baby’s 28-week scan.
During a 4D ultrasound, the baby turns his head to face mom and dad. He then gives a little wave.
Now that’s a womb with a view.
The little one is due March 5, according to the description under the YouTube video.
