LIST: Snow emergencies in the Tri-State

Cities or counties will declare snow emergencies to indicate when winter weather severely impacts roadways and parking conditions.

[See the winter storm forecast here]

Officials have issued snow emergencies for the following areas on Friday, Jan. 12:

KENTUCKY

-Kenton County (No vehicles permitted to be parked on public roadways)

-Crestview Hills

-Independence

OHIO

INDIANA

Snow emergency classifications can vary by state and city, but typically follow these guidelines:

Level 1: Roads are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. They may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.



Level 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.



Level 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.

To view the state's weather-related road closures and restrictions, visit the Ohio Department of Transportation's traffic website at www.ohgo.com.

