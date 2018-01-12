Rape charges for man who hid in 13-year-old girl's basement

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) - A Maryland man has been charged with having sex with a 13-year-old girl who kept him hidden in her basement.

The News-Enterprise reports 20-year-old Domenico Antonio Bucci was arrested Wednesday. He faces up to 10 years if convicted on each of six counts of rape and sodomy.

An arrest warrant says the girl "snuck" Bucci into the family basement, where he hid for five days before the girl's mother contacted police.

Police say Bucci met the girl online, and had sex with her multiple times despite knowing her age. He's being held on $100,000 bond pending a Feb. 2 hearing.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.