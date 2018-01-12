FC Cincinnati home opener set for April 7th against big rival

FC Cincinnati announced it will host Louisville City in their home opener for the 2018 season.

The game will be played Saturday, April 7 at Nippert Stadium.

FCC holds a 3-2-2 series advantage against their river city rival.

For a third straight year, FCC’s season begins on the road at Charleston. The game is slated for March 17, the opening weekend of United Soccer League action.

They will then travel to face the Indy Eleven, a new member of the USL, on April 1 before returning to Nippert Stadium for their home opener.

The complete 2018 schedule will be released at a later date.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.