1st trial date set in state lawsuit over opioid epidemic

By KEN MILLER
Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The first trial date has been set for a lawsuit by a state against pharmaceutical companies over the opioid epidemic.
Oklahoma is one of at least 13 states that have filed lawsuits against drugmakers, alleging fraudulent marketing of drugs that fueled the opioid epidemic.
State Attorney General Mike Hunter says a judge has granted his request for a May 28, 2019, trial date for the lawsuit against Purdue Pharma, Allergan, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceuticals and several of their subsidiaries.
The companies deny wrongdoing.
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine's office says other states that are suing are Alaska, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, South Carolina and Washington state.
Lawsuits by Native American tribes and dozens of local governments are also pending.
