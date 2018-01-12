2017 beer sales figure for Ohio Stadium adjusted to $1.23M

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio State University says beer sales at its football stadium this season increased roughly 6 percent from 2016, a downward adjustment from a total sales figure the school had released earlier.
Spokesman Benjamin Johnson said due to a miscalculation the university initially released an incorrect figure.
He said the accurate total sales figure for 2017 was $1.23 million, not $1.35 million. The new figure was released to The Associated Press on Friday in response to a request.
Ohio State began allowing beer sales at the stadium beginning in 2016.
A review by The Columbus Dispatch found ejections from Ohio Stadium fell from 103 in 2015 to 24 this season while alcohol-related arrests rose from 15 to 57.
University officials say most arrests are people under 21 attempting to buy alcohol.
