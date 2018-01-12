Ex-police chief charged with misdemeanor involving database

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - A former Ohio police chief who resigned amid accusations of potential misconduct has been charged with a misdemeanor accusing him of attempted unauthorized use of a police database.
Former Akron chief James Nice was charged Friday in Summit County with the count of "attempted unauthorized use of property." Court documents accuse him of attempting to access the Law Enforcement Automated Data System, or LEADS, database on Feb. 10, 2017.
Nice resigned as chief last August amid allegations of potential misconduct related to an investigation into his nephew and accusations of using a racial slur and having a sexual relationship with a department member.
He denied any criminal wrongdoing.
No public phone listing could be found for him Friday. His attorney's office was closed and no messages could be left.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
As temperatures continue their dramatic fall and slip into the 20s, ice will be a concern on roads.Full Story >
As temperatures continue their dramatic fall and slip into the 20s, ice will be a concern on roads.Full Story >
A winter storm moving toward the Tri-State has potential to bring a major snowfall this weekend.Full Story >
A winter storm moving toward the Tri-State has potential to bring a major snowfall this weekend.Full Story >
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.Full Story >
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.Full Story >
The Butler County Sheriff's Office said a man attending a court hearing on Wednesday attempted to flee from the courthouse, but was caught handcuffed and shackled ten minutes later.Full Story >
The Butler County Sheriff's Office said a man attending a court hearing on Wednesday attempted to flee from the courthouse, but was caught handcuffed and shackled ten minutes later.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati announced it will host Louisville City in their home opener for the 2018 season.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati announced it will host Louisville City in their home opener for the 2018 season.?Full Story >