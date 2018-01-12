Winter storm traffic updates

All Tri-State counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 10 a.m. Saturday.
As temperatures continue their dramatic fall and slip into the 20s, ice will be a concern on roads.
275-E at Dixie Hwy. snow partially covering the roads. @fox19 #cincytraffic pic.twitter.com/r4Uf9VHrSg— Rebecca Smith (@Fox19Rebecca) January 12, 2018
After 3 p.m., the snow changeover has began bringing hardy snow showers Friday night into early Saturday.
Backup 275-E at Dixie bc of accident. @fox19 #cincytraffic pic.twitter.com/kpeNq9lVPJ— Rebecca Smith (@Fox19Rebecca) January 12, 2018
In general look, we are expecting 3-5 inches to accumulate, but a few spots could be above or below those ranges.
[Winter Storm: Snow starts to move across the Tri-State]
AAA is reminding motorists to drive safe out there with these helpful tips:
