Parents charged in death of 2-year-old son

The parents of a 2-year-old child who died in a Colerain Twp. apartment have been arrested and charged in his death.

Officers were called to the 7200 block of Creekview Drive for the report of a 2-year-old not breathing early Wednesday morning.

Police said upon arrival, they began life saving measures until medics arrived on scene.

The child was transported to Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gianfranco Marin, 27, confessed to causing the death of his son and was charged with murder. The mother, 35-year-old Samantha Sicker, was charged with obstructing justice as a result of the investigation.

Both parents are being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

The cause of the child's death has not been released at this time.

