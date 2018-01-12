Man indicted in fatal stabbings of his daughter, her mother

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A prosecutor says a man charged in the Ohio stabbing deaths of his 4-year-old daughter and her mother has been indicted on aggravated murder charges and could be sentenced to the death penalty if convicted.
Franklin County's prosecutor says a grand jury on Friday indicted Kristofer Garrett on aggravated murder charges with specifications that would make Garrett eligible for a death penalty sentence if found guilty.
Court records didn't indicate an attorney for the 24-year-old Garrett.
A police affidavit says Garrett waited outside the home of 34-year-old Nicole Duckson and the child and stabbed them multiple times when they came out of the house early Jan. 5.
Authorities say the bodies were found in the backyard later that morning.
Garrett was arrested that night in Columbus after a traffic stop.
