Street crews work through the night to clear snow

Street crews are working non-stop to clear the roads as the snow continues to fall Friday night.

Even before the snow started to come down a few fleets were out on the road getting ready.

"We've been out here since 7 this morning right now. There's a lot of snow right now it's starting to freeze up in some places so we're out with the plows light treatment of salt and we'll keep doing that pretty much until it stops falling," said Ken Booker, a driver for Cincinnati's Dept. of Public Services .

The city is stocked up with about 25,500 tons of salt and 73,000 gallons of brine. Right now the city has 78 drivers on the road working 12-hour shifts.

Hamilton county crews will be putting in a few extra hours on Friday into Saturday morning.

"We're going to have our crews on for 16 hours they are going to rest for 4 hours then come back for 16 hours," said Ted Hubbard the Hamilton Co Engineer.

The county didn't pre-treat the roads, but as soon as the rain switched over to snow county crews got to work.

"Pre-treating is not as big of an issue as it is in some communities because we have 11 domes strategically placed all over the county. We can actually get out and can treat quickly and refill quickly," said Hubbard.

Crews said clearing the snow it isn't always an easy task when other drivers slow them down.

"Try to stay out of our way. Let us do our job so everybody can get to where they need to be," said Mike Smith, a driver for Cincinnati's Dept. of Public Services.

"Be careful you never know what the conditions are going to be. You can hit black ice. You can have all kinds of problems," said Hubbard.

Through the evening on Friday fleet drivers said they starting to see the roads freeze and witnessed several drivers having a tough time on the roads. They said the bridges and overpasses are the worst areas.

