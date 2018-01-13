11-year-old girl allowed to use medical marijuana at school

Frustrations and dark discoveries mounted for a California town ravaged by a deadly and destructive mudslide.Full Story >
Frustrations and dark discoveries mounted for a California town ravaged by a deadly and destructive mudslide.Full Story >
Documents show that FBI agents knew the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history left behind big stashes of guns, ammunition and explosives when they sought warrants to search his properties...Full Story >
Documents show that FBI agents knew the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history left behind big stashes of guns, ammunition and explosives when they sought warrants to search his properties and online accounts.Full Story >
Flu is blanketing the US, but officials think it may decline soon.Full Story >
Flu is blanketing the US, but officials think it may decline soon.Full Story >