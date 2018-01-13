Suspect in custody after police chase Greyhound bus

At least 40 passengers were on the bus at the time. No injuries were reported. (Source: WISN/CNN)

KENOSHA, WI (WISN/CNN)- One person is facing charges after a police chase involving a Greyhound bus Friday.

The pursuit is said to have started in Wisconsin and ended in Illinois.

Authorities say they received reports of an armed suspect on board the bus.

According to a passenger who called the police, the suspect 'made threats to kill people.'

Spike strips were used to stop the Greyhound on Interstate 94.

Illinois State police have confirmed that the suspect is in custody.

A Greyhound spokesperson said at least 40 passengers were on the bus at the time.

They were eventually removed from the bus safely.

No injuries were reported.

