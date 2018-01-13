Stolen snake stuffed down shirt - caught on camera

A rare python from a pet store wasn't pleased about being stuffed down a man's shirt, and it tried to slither its way out. The woman pictured has one in her purse. (Source: Custom Creature/KNXV/CNN)

PHOENIX, AZ (KNXV/CNN) - Two people were caught on camera apparently stealing rare snakes from a pet shop.

How they tried to get two very pricey reptiles out of the store surprised the shop's staff. Surveillance video from Custom Creatures shows a young man and woman checking out the store's selection of reptiles.

In the video, the guy reaches in and immediately shoves a $500 albino red-tailed python in his shirt, but the couple wasn't done yet. Moments later, the woman grabs a $450 blue-eyed Lucy python and puts it in her purse.

The video shows one of the snakes wasn't too thrilled about being manhandled, slithering out of his shirt as the man stuffs it back in.

They pushed their way out the door, but shop owner Jordan Moore wrestled one of the snakes away before their escape. Surveillance video posted to the store's Facebook page was shared thousands of times.

Eventually someone came forward and identified the thieves. Moore gave them an ultimatum: return the other snake in 24 hours or he'd call the police.

The second snake was returned to the store just before they closed Thursday night, allowing the pair to avoid formal charges.

