Police probe man's claim that wife died on Graceland trip

HARTVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Police in Ohio are investigating what happened to a woman who went with her husband to see Elvis Presley's Graceland.
The woman's husband told police in Hartville that they were in Memphis, Tennessee, just over a week ago when she died in a hotel parking lot.
Philip Snider says his 69-year-old wife was in poor health and this was to be their last trip.
He says he flagged down an ambulance after she died and rescue workers took his wife's body. He says he returned to Ohio because he didn't know where they took her.
But police in Hartville say Tennessee authorities don't have a record of the woman's body.
Police tell the Akron Beacon Journal that Snider's memory might be suspect and it's not clear if he misled police.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
